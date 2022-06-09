Spain registered the first win of their Nations League campaign on Thursday as Pablo Sarabia’s early goal was enough for a 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

Sarabia capitalised on a Swiss error at the back to give Luis Enrique’s side the lead in Geneva and that was enough for the visitors in a game that lacked clear-cut chances.

Spain, though, will be relieved to be up and running, this win coming after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Portugal and then needed a 90th-minute goal to salvage a 2-2 draw away at the Czech Republic last weekend.

Switzerland, meanwhile, succumbed to a third consecutive loss in the competition after they were beaten 2-1 away by the Czech Republic before being hammered 4-0 by Portugal, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice.

