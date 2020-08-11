Anyone who expected a quiet afternoon at the Matthew Micallef St. John Athletics track on Saturday, on the occasion of the final MAAA Challenge, was happily mistaken.

The event set off immediately with a promising start with another record-breaking 400 metres hurdles run by Sarah Chouhal, who managed to scrape off another 1.03 seconds of her national breaking time, pushing down the Under 20 and Under 18 national record to 1.05.87s.

