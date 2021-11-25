Sarah Demicoli set a new national record at the Guildford City Short Course Level 2 Winter Open Meet that was held in the United Kingdom in the past few days.

Demicoli formed part of a Neptunes ASC contingent of eight swimmers that took part in the swimming meet that was held between November 20 and 21.

The Neptunes contingent, led by coach Roland Eskudt, enjoyed some impressive performances with a spate of personal bests and podium placings.

