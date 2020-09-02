Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club signed off its Open Water Swimming commitments on Saturday morning when the Coros Malta-Gozo-Malta and Coros Gozo – Malta Open Water Swimming competitions took place.
The seemingly calm waters belied the strong currents that the Channel is notorious for, however all swimmers managed to finish racing.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us