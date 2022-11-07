American rookie Logan Sargeant will need patience and time to learn the ropes in Formula One next season but has all the qualities to thrive, Williams team chief Jost Capito told AFP in an interview.

After just one season in Formula Two, Sargeant will take a seat with Williams next season, provided he secures enough points in the final F2 races to earn his licence for the top tier.

The 21-year-old Floridian has come through the Williams academy and learned his trade mainly in Europe in karting and F3.

While some have questioned if a single season in F2 is enough to prepare him for the elite, Capito says he has no doubts Sargent is ready.

“He did the two (FP1) tests. We know he is ready,” said the German. “I am quite a fan of bringing young drivers through quickly and not parking them unnecessarily. If a driver is really capable he can get into F1 after one year in F2. There is no need to park him for another year.

Click here for full story