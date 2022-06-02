Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has extended his contract with the Roman outfit until 2025, the Serie A club confirmed on Thursday.

The 63-year-old former Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli boss agreed a two-year extension to the deal he signed in June last year after Simone Inzaghi left for Inter Milan.

“Coach Maurizio Sarri has renewed the contract with the club extending the expiry of the agreement until 2025,” the club said in a statement.

Sarri guided Lazio to a fifth-place finish in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico to qualify for the Europa League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta