Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri dismissed talk that his future would depend on the result of Friday’s Champions League last 16, second leg match against Lyon in Turin.

Juve trail the Ligue 1 side following their 1-0 defeat in France six months ago before the coronavirus lockdown.

“I don’t think my future is riding on this game,” said Sarri as Juventus look to keep their hopes of a first European title since 1996 on track.

