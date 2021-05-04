Franklin Sasere bid farewell to Ħamrun Spartans on Tuesday as the Nigerian striker’s loan deal with the newly-crowned Premier League champions expired and will return to his club Lugano, in the Swiss Super League.

Sasere joined the Spartans last summer in a loan deal with Lugano and played a key role in the team’s title triumph. In fact, the Nigerian forward scored 14 goals for the Reds to finish second in the season’s top scorers’ list only behind to Kevin Ante Rosero.

