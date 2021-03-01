Franklin Sasere dedicated Ħamrun Spartans win over title rivals Gżira to their club fans who are currently unable to watch their team from the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Nigerian striker was speaking to The Times of Malta after again putting his name on the scoresheet to help the Spartans to an important 2-1 win over Gżira United that consolidated their top placing in the Premier League standings.

For Sasere, this was his 14th goal in the Premier League this season that moved him to second place in the top scorers’ list three adrift of Sta Lucia’s Kevin Ante Rosero.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the new sports website by The Times of Malta.