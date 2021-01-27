ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Sasere 20, 64, 80

VALLETTA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

M. Bartolo-6, D. Gojkovic-6.5, M. Guillaumier-7 (86 C. Borg), J. Mbong-7 (88 X. Portelli), J. Ailton Soares-7 (83 D. Borg), F. Sasere-9 (88 M. Laraspata), B. Cittadini-6 (55 I. Adeshina), Elkin Serrano Valero-6.5, J. Corbalan-7, P. Djordjevic-7, K. Micallef-6.5.

VALLETTA

H. Bonello-5, J. Caruana-5, S. Malano-5, M. Piciollo-5, K. Nwoko-5, J. Borg (15 R. Camilleri-5), E. Pena Beltre (22 E. Sala-5.5), R. Muscat-5, L. Aguirre-5, M. Alba-5 (70 T. Caruana), R. Fenech-5 (70 S. Dimech).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Fenech, Micallef, Sala, Guillaumier.

BOV Player of the match Franklin Sasere (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans sent another real statement of their title credentials when they brushed aside Valletta in a dominant display at the Hibs Stadium.

The Reds were clearly the better side on the day as for long stretches of the match they held control of proceedings with their high pressing giving little time for the Citizens to create any kind of danger to Manuel Bartolo in the Spartans goal.

However, the stand out performer for the Spartans on the day the Reds signed Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia, was their Nigerian forward Franklin Sasere who again underlined his importance to his team’s cause with an impressive hat-trick that earned his team three vital points that kept them two points clear of rivals Hibernians.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta