ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Ailton Soares 75

Sasere 90

STA LUCIA 2

Ante Rosero 45, 59

Ħamrun Spartans

M. Bartolo-6.5, D. Gojkovic-5, M. Guillaumier-6, J. Mbong-6, J. Ailton Soares-7, F. Sasere-7, I. Adesina-5 (53 B. Cittadini-5), E. Serrano Valero-5, J. Corbalan-5.5, S. Lagzir (27 K. Micallef-6), E. Marcelina.

Sta Lucia

C. Farrugia-6, A. Prates-6.5, U. Edafe-6, K. Correia-7, A. Magri Overend-6,5, A. Da Silva Souza-7 (80 K. Xuereb), K. Ante Rosero-7.5, V.L. Filho-6, M. Camilleri-6 (69 T. Tabone Desira), A. Caseres-6.

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards Marcelina, Gojkovic, Caseres, Bartolo.

Red card: Marcelina (Ħ) 90.

BOV Player of the match Kevin Ante Rosero (Sta Lucia).

Ten-man Ħamrun Spartans rescued a point at the death as Franklin Sasere grabbed a dramatic equaliser to earn his team a point against Sta Lucia.

It looked as though Sta Lucia were set to upset the Premier League leaders when two fine individual strikes by man-of-the-match Kevin Ante Rosero handed the southerners a two-goal lead.

But the Spartans showed great resilience and after Jorge Ailton Soares pulled them back into the match they managed to claw a point from the match at the death despite having Emerson Marcelina dismissed.

The final stalemate sees the Spartans restore their two-point lead over Hibernians while Sta Lucia remain seventh on 27 points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta