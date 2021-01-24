ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2
Ailton Soares 75
Sasere 90
STA LUCIA 2
Ante Rosero 45, 59
Ħamrun Spartans
M. Bartolo-6.5, D. Gojkovic-5, M. Guillaumier-6, J. Mbong-6, J. Ailton Soares-7, F. Sasere-7, I. Adesina-5 (53 B. Cittadini-5), E. Serrano Valero-5, J. Corbalan-5.5, S. Lagzir (27 K. Micallef-6), E. Marcelina.
Sta Lucia
C. Farrugia-6, A. Prates-6.5, U. Edafe-6, K. Correia-7, A. Magri Overend-6,5, A. Da Silva Souza-7 (80 K. Xuereb), K. Ante Rosero-7.5, V.L. Filho-6, M. Camilleri-6 (69 T. Tabone Desira), A. Caseres-6.
Referee Emanuel Grech.
Yellow cards Marcelina, Gojkovic, Caseres, Bartolo.
Red card: Marcelina (Ħ) 90.
BOV Player of the match Kevin Ante Rosero (Sta Lucia).
Ten-man Ħamrun Spartans rescued a point at the death as Franklin Sasere grabbed a dramatic equaliser to earn his team a point against Sta Lucia.
It looked as though Sta Lucia were set to upset the Premier League leaders when two fine individual strikes by man-of-the-match Kevin Ante Rosero handed the southerners a two-goal lead.
But the Spartans showed great resilience and after Jorge Ailton Soares pulled them back into the match they managed to claw a point from the match at the death despite having Emerson Marcelina dismissed.
The final stalemate sees the Spartans restore their two-point lead over Hibernians while Sta Lucia remain seventh on 27 points.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us