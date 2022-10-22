During the opening day of the Slovakia Swimming Cup, ten of the 23 swimmers achieved personal best times, some of them in multiple events.

The highlights of the day were, however, the two national short course records that were achieved in the 1,500m Freestyle events for both men and women.

In the men's race, Dylan Cachia swam a short course national record when completing the distance in 16:28.23. The previous best was held by John Hick with a time of 16:51.30 achieved in Sao Paolo in November 2019.

In the women’s 1,500m free, Gatt improved her previous mark of 16:46.28 she had achieved in November of 2021 in Kazan by nearly 10 seconds when she swam the distance in 16:37.36.

