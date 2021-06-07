Sasha Gatt maintained her record groove at the National Pool on Monday when she set her second national record, this time in the 800 metres freestyle event.

Competing on the second day of the FINA-approved Olympic Qualifying event Gatt once again putting her name on the record books when she registered a new national mark and Age Group D record in the 800m freestyle event when completeing the distance in 8:52.22.

Gatt’s effort was impressive as it was more than six seconds faster than the previous best she had set in Samorin Slovakia, earlier this year.

For Gatt this was her second national record this week. On Sunday she pulverised the 400 metres national record when clocking 4:18.58.

