Sasha Gatt made her first appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the Sirens ASC swimmer competed in the qualifying heats of the 400 metres freestyle.

Competing in the second heat at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Gatt completed the eight-lap distance in a time of four minutes 19.75 seconds.

Gatt’s timing was almost one second over her national mark on the distance of 4:18.58 she had set at the National Pool last month.

The 16-year-old finished sixth in her heat which was won by Liechtenstein swimmer Julia Hassler in a time of 4:06.98.

