Sasha Gatt maintained her impressive form of late when she set another national record at the European Short Course Swimming Championships that are currently being held in Kazan, Russia.

Competing in the 1,500m freestyle event, Gatt clocked a time of 16 minutes 46.28 seconds.

For Gatt this was her second national record in these championships.

On Wednesday, Gatt swam the 800m free in a new national best time of 08:52.04.

Gatt’s performance completely destroyed her previous national best by 12 seconds when she had clocked 9:04.88.

