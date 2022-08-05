Sasha Gatt has officially signed for Sliema ASC BMIT Technologies in view of the upcoming 2022-23 Swimming season.

This comes shortly after Sliema ASC further dominated another Swimming national championship, winning its third one in a row under the guidance of head coach Francesca Paollela.

Gatt, who competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Japan in the 400m and 1,500m freestyle, as well as setting a new landmark in local swimming by placing seventh overall in the 1,500m freestyle at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome 2021, officially signed the contract in the presence of Andrew Galea, the club treasurer, Head coach Paollela, and Jeffrey Galea the Associate Head coach of Sliema ASC, at Sliema Pitch last week.

Paolella, said she was very pleased to see that Sliema ASC BMIT Technologies is able to attract and recruit such a high-ranked, talented and hard-working athlete, as this will not only bolster the clubs performance in local and international meets, but also motivate and educate the clubs junior athletes to keep striving for greatness in the sports.

