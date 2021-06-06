The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) is currently hosting the Summer Olympic Qualifying Meet at the National Pool in Tal-Qroqq. This is a FINA approved qualifying event.

The event, which is spread over two days, saw the first national record for the event established by Sasha Gatt.

Gatt set a new national best and Age Group D mark in the 400m freestyle when she registered a time of 4:18.58.

