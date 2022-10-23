Sasha Gatt continued to set new standards in Slovakia when setting a second national record as Maltese swimmers continued achieving good performances and improving their times.

Eleven swimmers also qualified for the afternoon finals.

The second day highlight for Malta was definitely the national short course record achieved in the women’s 800m freestyle event by Sasha Gatt who improved her previous record of 08:48.35.

Gatt had achieved the record on the first day of the competition as a split-time in the 1500m event.

The time was an improvement of more than 10 seconds when she swam the distance in a short course national record time of 08:38.74.

