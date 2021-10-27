Sassuolo stun Juve with last-gasp win

Maxime Lopez stunned Juventus with a 95th minute winner at the Allianz Stadium which earned Sassuolo a 2-1 win on Wednesday to leave their opponents lagging behind in the title race.

French midfielder Lopez supplied a beautiful dinked finish after charging through on goal while Juve searched for a winner to condemn Massimiliano Allegri’s side to a tough defeat.

Juve are now 13 points away from league leaders AC Milan, who squeezed past Torino on Tuesday, and sit seventh after a result which was as disappointing as their performance.

Alessio Dionisi’s side meanwhile are up to ninth on 14 points, just one behind Juve.

Juve thought they had earned at least a point thanks to Weston McKennie, who headed the 76th-minute equaliser after Juve fell behind to Davide Frattesi’s strike a minute before the break.

