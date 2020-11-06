Surprise package Sassuolo host lowly Udinese on Friday looking to claim top spot in Serie A before their rivals return to domestic duties after a heavy week of European action.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are second in Italy’s top-flight, two points behind leaders Milan after beating Napoli 2-0 last time out for their first ever win at the Stadio San Paolo.

It was an impressive result for Sassuolo, in particular given that they were playing without their talismanic striker Francesco Caputo, who remains a doubt with an muscle problem.

Sassuolo and 18th-placed Udinese open the seventh round of league action with their rivals playing at the weekend before the international break.

In addition to Caputo’s possible absence, Sassuolo are also dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak with players Filip Djuricic, Lukas Haraslin and Federico Ricci and two staff members testing positive.

But their performances have given their rivals reason to worry.

“A few years ago no-one thought Leicester City could win the Premier League,” said Roma coach Paulo Fonseca who host Sassuolo on December 6.

