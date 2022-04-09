Pietà Hotspurs youth player Kian Leonardi is set for a prestigious trial at Serie A club Sassuolo, next week.

Leonardi, age 17, will travel to Italy where he will be joining the U-17’s side in their training sessions and with the possibility of spending time with the U-19’s as well, known as the Primavera.

Assisted by Sports Pro Management and Consultancy, Leonardi is one of the upcoming talents at the renowned Pietà Hotspurs academy who cooperated in the most professional manner to provide their player this opportunity.

