Haley Bugeja returned on the scoresheet as she scored the all-important goal for Sassuolo in their 1-0 victory over Napoli in the Serie A Femminile, on Saturday afternoon.

It was Bugeja’s first goal for Sassuolo since scoring a brace in her final game of the 2020/2021 season against Empoli, in what was her professional debut.

Speaking to the club’s official channels after the game, Bugeja dedicated the goal to her family and pointed out how difficult the recent months were for her.

