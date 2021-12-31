An important showcase is approaching for Maltese sensation Haley Bugeja as her Sassuolo side will be involved in the four-team Italian women’s Super Cup, next week.

Sassuolo are one of the four semi-finalists that will take field on January 5, with Bugeja’s side set to meet Italian giants and tournament favourites Juventus at the Stadio Benito Stirpe of Frosinone.

