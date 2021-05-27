Maltese sensation Haley Bugeja has continue to rack up individual accolades after being named Best Young Player of the 2020/2021 Serie A season by the Italian football federation.

Bugeja joined fellow Sassuolo player, Kamila Dubcova, who was awarded as Best Midfielder of the Year, goalkeeper Laura Giuliani – who parted ways with Juventus, defender Lisa Boattin and prolific forward Cristiana Girelli – both of Juventus – in the awards list.

The Malta women’s international player took Serie A by a storm after scoring 12 goals on her debut season, finishing as Sassuolo’s top scorer in the process.

She has already been subject to several transfer rumours including links with Italian champions Juventus and other top clubs from across Europe but Sassuolo are keen on her stay, at least for another year.