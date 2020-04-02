Reply sent by Christo Georgiev, shareholder in Satabank plc

Dear sirs,

In your article 'Satabank co-owner sues Times of Malta in Bulgaria', published by Times of Malta on February 27 contains the following statement: “This is nothing short of intimidation to try to financially cripple a news organisation, whose job it is to hold the authorities, leaders and businesses to account.

"This statement is not true. Mr Georgiev respects journalists and freedom of speech and does not intend to cause damage. By filing three law suits in tort and libel in the Bulgarian courts, he is simply seeking to protect his legal rights and to prove the truth – that there is not and there have never been investigations against Mr Christo Georgiev."