SLIEMA WANDERERS 3

Satariano 38, 54, 68

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Gnindokponou 33

Sliema Wanderers

J. Galea-6, M. Sansone-6 (78 J. Barbosa), A. Satariano-8 (85 J. Engerer), K. Shaw6-, A. Milesi-6, J.Cisotti-6, Denilson-5 (78 G. Aquilina), E. Agius-6.5, R. Kisil-6 (70 R.Kakinuma), M. Beerman-6 (85 D. Holla), D. Vukovic-6.

Senglea Athletic

M. Farrugia-5, S. Uyi-5, Z. Cassar-5, A. Abela-5, F. Gnindokponou-6 (46 J. Tanti-4), S. Buhagiar-5, I. Misan-5 (87 R. Song), D. Fava-5, J. Dibola-6, D. Kukic-5, D. Xuereb-5 (61 Wilkerson).

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Vukovic, Uyi.

BOV player of the match: Alex Satariano (Sliema Wanderers).

Sliema finally received some respite from their troubles as Alex Satariano scored his first hat-trick to provide the Blues a morale boost and go back to fourth place.

Beset by the absence of striker Jean Paul Farrugia, Andrea Pisanu put Satariano in a makeshift forward’s role and the switch worked a treat as this move gave his side fresh impetus with the striker scoring four goals in two matches.

The teams had contrasting build-up to the match. This week, Senglea earned a first win under Clive Mizzi after beating Nadur Youngsters in the FA Trophy while administrative woes came to bear with the resignation of Sliema Wanderers president Jeffrey Farrugia

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta