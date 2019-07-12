A 43-strong group of athletes from Malta was among some 600 young athletes from secondary schools from various parts of the world to participate in the 2019 FISEC games in Bucharest, Romania

FISEC is an international schoolsport organisation, whose members are national sports and schoolsport organisations of their country.

The 2019 games came to a close on July 20 with a ceremony during which official presentations for team events and Fair Play Awards were distributed to various winners.

The multi-sport festival consisted of six sport disciplines – athletics, basketball, football, futsal, swimming and volleyball. The Malta team competed in athletics and swimming.

Before leaving Malta, FISEC Malta chairman Bro Martin Borg said the games served as an ideal launch pad for promising young athletes to get their first taste of international competition. He stressed the importance of FISEC as an international experience with a difference where sports and culture were given equal importance.

Team Malta obtained satisfactory results, including silver and bronze medals.

The Maltese athletes got silver in the Mixed Swedish Relay. The team was made up of Beppe Grillo, Luca Farrugia, Sarah Chouhal and Kimahri Tiana Charles.

Other satisfactory results were obtained by Kimahri Tiana Charles, who won silver in the triple jump; Josepha Micallef landed the silver medal in the 400 metre race; Sarah Chouhal, bronze 400m; Luca Farrugia, silver 400m; and Sarah Chouhal, Kimahri Tiana Charles, Josepha Marie Micallef and Martha Spiteri won the women relay 4x100m bronze.

Matthias Fenech, Josepha Marie Micallef, Zack Nicholas Borg Ginger and Luca Farrugia all achieved personal best results.

Luca Farrugia won bronze in the 200 metre race (boys) and Kimahri Tiara Charles obtained silver in the 200 metre (girls).

In the swimming session Thomas Woods won silver in the 400 metre freestyle, while bronze was won by Luke Sullivan (100m butterfly), Charlotte Spencer (50m butterfly) and Giuseppe Gatt (50m breaststroke).

Luke Sullivan, Benjamin Muscat, Thomas Woods and Liam Anthony Valvo won bronze in the 4x100m men’s freestyle. Luke Sullivan, Benjamin Muscat, Emilia Galea Testaferrata, and Victoria Montfort also won bronze in the 4x100m freestyle mixed.

Kyle Caruana and Luca Farrugia won the Fair Play Trophy, a first for Malta.