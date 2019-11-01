On November 9, Gianpula will lower its disco ball and spring to life to the tunes of the disco decade. Headlining the Disco Fever charity concert is the world-renowned tribute band Saturday Night Bee Gees.

The Save Valletta’s Skyline appeal is throwing a Disco Fever concert extravaganza to raise funds for the vital restoration work on the tower, spire and structure of St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta.

Saturday Night Bee Gees band members Mark Garrity (top) and John Andews.

Setting the tone for the entire evening at the Gianpula Main Room on November 9 are the Saturday Night Bee Gees.

The six-member group features the talents of Brian Allen, Mark Garrity, Ted Golding, Will Rayson, Carol Golding and John Andrews. Between them, they have toured with The Commodores and Sister Sledge, ran session work with Duran Duran and Cliff Richard, performed at the Hammersmith Odeon and Royal Festival Hall and backed Soul-king George McCrae and Blues-legend Eddie Martin.

“For many, the music of the 70s was the soundtrack of their youth,” comments the band, “and it remains a cultural benchmark we still refer to over 40 years later. For younger generations, it has been kept fresh thanks to films and TV shows of the era that still attract audiences.”

The one-night-only Disco Fever spectacular will be the band’s first performance in Malta and they cannot wait to bring to life the songwriting talents and musical genius of the Bee Gees in aid of the Save Valletta’s Skyline appeal.

Among others, they will perform Bee Gees classics such as Emotions, You Should Be Dancing, Tragedy and Night Fever.

But the music does not stop there. Also hitting the stage will be the all-female line-up, the Disco Divas. They will be delivering classic songs from larger-than-life 1970s divas such as Diana Ross, Tina Turner and Sister Sledge. And to keep the party going into the early hours is popular local DJ Ian Lang.

By attending Disco Fever, one will be revelling in disco-era cheer while contributing to the €8 million that needs to be raised to preserve Valletta’s iconic skyline – an image that epitomises the history and identity of Malta.

Disco Fever tickets will take place at Gianpula, in the limits of Rabat, on November 9, with doors opening at 8pm. For licensing reasons, Gianpula Main Room operates a strict ‘no under 17’ policy. Tickets are available on www.ticketline.com.mt.