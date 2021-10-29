Migrants and Maltese who want to live in a country where the law is fair and people feel protected will be holding a peaceful protest on Saturday in Valletta.

The demonstration follows a similar one earlier this month when migrants and lobby groups gathered in the capital protesting policies that strip them and their children of basic rights, pushing them to exploitation.

Just one week earlier, Lamin Jaiteh was abandoned on the roadside after falling two storeys from a construction site. He has since been discharged from hospital and is now back home.

Tomorrow's peaceful protest will start at 11am in front of the Triton Fountain and move towards Parliament. Those gathered in protest will then walk through Valletta streets until they reach the Jean de Vallette square, where a number of speeches will be read out.

The protest is themed: There is no 'us' and 'them'. There is only us.

"We want to live in a country where people feel protected, where people are proud to care for their neighbours and cherish the support of the community around them.

"We want the laws and policies of our country to be fair, and equal. We are all humans. We all deserve safety," the organisers are saying, warning that Lamin's case was not an isolated event.

"We want to live in a country where everyone feels safe, where everyone feels empowered to take opportunities and possibilities by the reins to enable them to follow their dreams and pave the way for future generations to come. We want people to feel protected, humanised and dignified when walking down the street, at work or at the supermarket," the organisers added.

