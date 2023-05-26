Protesting over the unbridled development and the disregard for the environment in Malta is justified and will attract people from all spheres of life, Nationalist Party MP Stephen Spiteri said on Friday.

During a press conference, Spiteri was asked whether he felt PN supporters should attend. He said that whoever felt they should take part should go ahead as the protest is justified.

The national protest Xebbajtuna! Bidla fl-Ambjent u l-Ippjanar ISSA! (We’ve had enough. Changes in environment and planning now) is being held by eight activist groups who are demanding urgent environmental and planning reform.

Their call is for a change in planning policies, a radical reform of institutions, and the building of an economic model that seeks a better quality of life.

Video: PN, Facebook. Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

Spiteri, who is also the PN’s spokesperson for health, said that overdevelopment and the lack of open spaces are adversely affecting people’s mental health.

“Mental health conditions are increasing because of overdevelopment,” he said, quoting recent comments by the mental health commissioner.

A lack of open spaces is also affecting mental health, he added.

And these, he said, had to be nurtured and natural. A space did not become an open space just by the planting of a few trees.

The protest, also endorsed by some 250 academics, starts at 10.30am from near the Triton Fountain outside Valletta.

A number of labour voices, including former leader and PL MEP Alfred Sant, and former Labour minister and president emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, have also expressed support.