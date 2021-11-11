Saudi Arabia dampened Australia’s much-anticipated homecoming Thursday with a scoreless draw in a World Cup qualifying clash in Sydney — the Socceroos’ first home game in more than two years.

Defying a rowdy crowd of 23,314, the visitors spoilt the party in a bad-tempered arm-wrestle played in teeming rain.

The Socceroos last played in front of their fans against Nepal in Canberra in October 2019 before being forced overseas when Australia’s borders slammed shut because of the coronavirus.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.