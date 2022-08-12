Saudi Arabia's foreign minister is in Malta for talks on strengthening relations between the two countries.

The visit marks the first time a Saudi Arabian foreign minister has come to Malta for official talks.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Ian Borg on Friday, minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said there are a wide range of areas where Malta and Saudi Arabia can collaborate, particularly when it comes to trade and investment.

"I do not think this will be my last visit," Al Saud said.

Borg said the first-ever visit by a Saudi foreign minister sends a strong signal about relations between the two countries.

He said the time had now come to translate these good relations into stronger cultural ties.

The minister said he wants to explore how to provide further impetus to trade and commerce between Malta and Saudi Arabia.

Borg said Malta will use its seat on the UN security council to make a meaningful contribution to international peace, while remaining committed to working with all parties.

At EU level, Borg said Malta will continue to stress the importance of the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia's leadership role in the region.