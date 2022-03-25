Practice for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was delayed Friday after Yemeni rebels attacked an oil facility setting off a huge fire visible from Jeddah’s street circuit.

The second session was due to get underway at 2015 local time (1615GMT), a 15-minute delay.

The huge fire ripped through the nearby Aramco oil refinery and was smelt by drivers and team personnel during opening practice.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta