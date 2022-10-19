A group of seven jet aircraft which took off from Malta Airport and flew in formation was the Saudi Arabian air force aerobatics team, which stopped in Malta for refuelling.

The British-built Hawk aircraft took off with a roar at about 2pm on their way home after a display in Tunisia. A Hercules support aircraft followed shortly after.

The same team was also in Malta for the Malta Air Show in 2017 and landed here on a technical stop two years ago.