A new era beckons for Newcastle on Sunday when a packed St James’ Park will witness the Magpies’ first match since a takeover led by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund took control of the club.

Amanda Staveley, one of Newcastle’s new directors, says the consortium’s ambition is to turn the struggling club into Premier League champions within the next decade.

But there is a stark contrast between where Newcastle are ahead of Tottenham’s visit to Tyneside this weekend and where the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) wants to take them.

Newcastle sit second bottom of the table, without a win in their opening seven league games this season.

