Saudi defender Yasser Al-Shahrani was set to undergo surgery on Wednesday after sustaining injuries in a collision during his team’s shock World Cup win over Argentina, the national team said.

Al-Shahrani was “transferred by medical evacuation to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, and he will undergo surgery in the coming hours, according to the treatment plan set by the medical apparatus for him,” said a statement posted on the team’s official Twitter account.

Medical examinations conducted in Doha revealed Al-Shahrani to be in “stable condition” after “suffering a strong clash in the head, chest and abdomen”, the statement said.

