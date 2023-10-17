Valletta Fighters registered their first-ever victory in Maltese basketball when they beat BUPA Luxol and secured their semifinal spot in the John Tabone Shield on Sunday.

The Citizens made up for their first game defeat with a dominant performance despite the smaller roster and it was a deserved win as Luxol fell to defeat in their first outing of the season.

Meanwhile, Mellieha Libertas showed their prowess when they overcame SiGMA Depiro in a clash between two sides aiming to challenge title holders Starlites in this season’s competitions.

In the day’s final game, Hibernians made amends for their previous defeat to Mellieha with a strong win against Athleta.

