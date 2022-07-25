Concern has been raised over the remains of a centuries-old quarantine building in Valletta, with the state’s heritage agency being urged to step in.

Parts of the masonry are collapsing into the sea. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Times of Malta first raised the alarm over the derelict condition of the structure in Barriera Wharf in 2018, a decade after the unique building was listed as a Grade One historic monument.

Since then, the building continued to crumble, with parts of the masonry collapsing into the sea.

The building used to form part of a much larger complex, part of which was demolished 50 years ago to build the ring road.

Apart from its imposing architectural design by one of Malta’s most influential and prolific architects and engineers, Fra Romano Fortunato Carapecchia, the building also has a socio-economic and historic relevance as it was linked to the establishment of Lazzaretto, on the other side of the Valletta peninsula.

The derelict building as seen from the sea.

The Lazzaretto is a former quarantine facility and hospital on Manoel Island, made up of various buildings, some of which date to the 17th century.

The derelict building overlooks the Grand Harbour, the port of entry to Malta and was used for the detention of visitors waiting in quarantine.

Around four centuries ago, arrivals would officially disembark there and those who needed to be isolated for 40 days – quarantined – would stand behind stone bollards – of which one at least survives – before being taken to Lazzaretto.

This barrier of bollards (hence, the name Barriera), would separate them from any healthy arrivals or friends and relatives already on the island.

“This small building has a lot of potential and, just like it steps in to buy artefacts of historical importance, Heritage Malta should step in to save what’s left of this building,” architectural heritage practitioner, Edward Said told Times of Malta, noting the structure is characterised by a large marble plaque inscribed with the words Haec fecit popularum amor (The love of the people made this).

“It’s a very important building that will clearly not last much longer and parts of which need to be demolished and rebuilt.”

Since then, the building continued to crumble. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli