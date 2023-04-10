Comino, the last unspoiled nature space in our country, could be the next victim of yet another developer’s ambitions. Hili’s plans for Comino are supposed to embellish the island, upgrade the resort facilities and be respectful of its natural settings.

In fact, the proposed demolition of the existing bungalows and hotel and the construction of new facilities will lead to the creation of a ‘Comino Village’ at Santa Marija Bay, an increase in development density on the island and the destruction of protected natural habitat.

The project will have a massive detrimental impact. The plans must be rejected or Comino will soon host a ‘village’ and follow the path of Malta.

First some numbers. Hili Ventures claim the development will take less land than the existing site. It’s just another attempt to greenwash the project. It is plain misleading. The new hotel gross floor area will increase by 23 per cent while that of the bungalows will grow by 49 per cent.

Overall, the gross floor area is set to increase by more than 3,000 square metres, a massive 33 per cent more than the existing site. No enlargement of building volume should be allowed when redeveloping such a sensitive Natura 2000 site.

The second issue is the urbanisation of Comino. The proposed ‘Comino Village’ at Santa Marija Bay will lead to urbanisation of the island by stealth. It is effectively one for the introduction of a new residential town at Santa Marija Bay, on the essentially uninhabited island of Comino, with the existing nine bungalows being replaced by a large settlement of 19 villas.

While the original nine bungalows were rented for temporary occupation, Comino could end up with a permanent population on the island if the villas were to be sold in the future. The Santa Marija Bay’s carrying capacity will be greatly exceeded due to the Increase in development density and intensification of uses. Between the new berthing facilities, the restaurant and amenities and the huge number of bungalows, the beauty and serenity of Santa Marija Bay will be lost for ever.

Thirdly, the proposed stark change in the landscape of this Natura 2000 site will formalise an urban settlement. The 19 bungalows would sprawl further into the Natura 2000 site. The sprouting structures, completely alien to the existing low-key setting of Santa Marija Bay, would completely change this beautiful natural landscape.

Likewise, the proposed hotel would introduce a formal and uniform linear design that is completely alien to Comino’s natural settings. Comino doesn’t need a pretty ‘village’ and designer hotel. Nature shouldn’t be landscaped. Especially when you are dealing with our country last non-urbanised island.

And that’s the last major concern: the plans propose the destruction of protected natural habitat and disfigurement of a Natura 2000 site. Comino is a Natura 2000 site in its entirety. The loss of 380 protected trees and other fauna and flora on a site designated as a Special Area of Conservation cannot be justified through the planting of replacement saplings.

Such an approach would render completely meaningless the designation of trees as protected and sites as conservation areas. It is contrary to the legal protection that Comino enjoys as a Special Area of Conservation of international importance.

The disruption during the construction phase and the proposed mutilation of this Natura 2000 site cannot be mitigated by reusing some of the excavated material and the replanting of trees as proposed by the developer. Replanting some trees often doesn’t lead to the restoration of the local ecosystem and nature biodiversity. Forced reforestation has nothing to do with genuine nature conservation.

To conclude, Comino doesn’t need a better hotel and some pretty villas with their swimming pools and all. What’s good for Hili Group customers will not be good for Comino and for the community. No upgrading and reinstatement of the natural environment can be achieved by a new sprawling village at Santa Marija Bay. It would cease to exist as we know it.

NGOs do not want that and the public do not want that. Malta and Gozo are already disfigured by high density developments. Comino must be spared this fate. The creation of a village in Comino must be abandoned and the project in its current form must be withdrawn.

Stéphane Croce is a member of the Din l-Art Ħelwa council.