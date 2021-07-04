Considered to be frivolous and distracting from the “if you don’t work, you don’t eat” ethos of our forefathers, the arts have always had a bit of a rough time in this country. When the rest of the Western world was going through its Renaissance, the vast majority of our ancestors were working the fields. To echo Hobbes, for a long time, life in Malta away from the glittering court of Valletta could have probably been described as being “nasty, brutish, and short”.

We were a people that had to work hard to survive, and if you’re rising with the sun and laying down to sleep at sundown, your body aching from toil and your neck burnt from picking cotton, it leaves little time and inclination for you to want to learn to play the lute.

Hundreds of years later, our circumstances have changed, but it would seem that our mentality has not. I remember wanting to be a singer when I was very young. I’m not going to go into the merits of how my voice sounded like a thousand cats had gotten together to have a wild night out on the town, but I do remember people’s attitudes towards my newfound dream. Ironically, the comments were never about how unsuited I was for the role, but rather, about how singing was not work and that I should study to get a “real job”.

My wish to foray into acting was similarly shot down before it could take off like a sparrow in spring. Anything that didn’t involve me memorising chunks of text for hours at a time was simply seen as trivial and inconsequential, which is why it came as little shock to me when I saw how hard the arts were clamped down upon in comparison to everything else during the pandemic.

Our country’s attitude needs to change, and our artists need our help to do this - Anna Marie Galea

As things currently stand, you can have a wedding for 300, but arts events have been capped at 100 seated people per pop. On top of that, each person has to present a vaccine certificate to attend, which is going to prove pretty hard for a number of people given that many of us are still unable to download our certificate due to what appear to be serious technical difficulties.

One fed-up organiser even asked if someone would be willing to get married on stage just so that he could have more people at his event. The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association feels demonised and scapegoated and with good reason too. After months and months of many artists being starved of their livelihoods, it feels very much like a slap in the face to be presented with so many restrictions. Even the planned, peaceful, socially-distanced protest that they requested to hold has been halted, leaving many fuming and frustrated.

It is this kind of attitude that forces so many of our best and brightest to seek the dazzling, inviting lights of elsewhere, effectively causing a creative brain drain in a country already severely starved of culture and beauty. Our country’s attitude needs to change, and our artists need our help to do this.

Campaign for fair treatment, buy tickets to local shows, attend exhibitions, and stop telling your children that creating beautiful things that we can all enjoy is not a real job. This pandemic should have shown us more than anything else how important films, books, and shows are. The artist’s mission is to offer a sanctuary of beauty in an ugly world, but it is our job to make sure that they have the space to do it.