The Malta Book Festival 2020, organised by the National Book Council, is going to be held between November 11 and 15 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta. Applications for exhibitors wishing to participate in this year’s edition are now open.

Applications are open to all publishers, book distributors, bookshops and book agencies. NGOs and public entities, whose field of activity involves the publication of literary material or the promotion of literature, are also eligible to apply.

Interested participants are urged to apply early and submit, along with their application, a detailed list of the events they would like to set up as part of the cultural programme of the festival. They are reminded that early applications may be given preference in the programme of events.

Interested parties are urged to apply early

While preparations for the festival are well under way, the National Book Council is aware that plans may have to be altered should the authorities instruct to avoid public gatherings. Follow the festival website ktieb.org.mt/national-book-festival and the National Book Council (Malta) Facebook page for updates.

Kindly address queries regarding eligibility for participation to Matthew Borg matthew.borg@ktieb.org.mt or Andrew Ricca andrew.ricca@ktieb.org.mt.

The MBF 2020 Application Form, with updated rules, regulations and provisions can be downloaded from the website. Read all terms and conditions before you apply. Applications should be duly filled in and sent as an e-mail attachment to Michael Mercieca at michael.mercieca@gov.mt and by post to Malta Book Festival 2020, National Book Council, Central Public Library, Prof. J. Mangion Street, Floriana, FRN 1800 not later than Friday, August 14, at noon.