It’s about this time of year 30 years ago. The weather is a little chilly because climate change was still reversible and our autumn actually felt like autumn. I’m holding a purplish-brown carob pod and my dad is telling me a heart-aching tale about Odysseus and the nymph Calypso. We walk together to the cave where she detained him for several years while he pretended to love her. At the cave’s mouth, we are given plain white stick candles and encouraged to roam. I’m a slight child that can easily wiggle into crevices. I find one and sit in it as the cold wind whistles and dances playfully with my hair, sounding like a mournful cry.

My father, forever the poet, tells me that it’s Calypso calling her lover back to her, although he has dealt her the biggest betrayal of all and left her alone to return to his wife. Even to my young mind, it was easy to understand how lonely she must have been with all the beauty of Ramla Bay below her and no one to share it with. It’s a magical day and one that has stayed with me for the last three decades.

It’s this memory that has led me to quietly visit Calypso’s Cave for the last few years and sit atop its platformed roof looking out into the sea and thinking of loves lost. For years, I have hoped that something would be done to restore it to its former raw glory and allow other people to feel what I once felt and, then, just a week ago, I was dismayed to read that an “interpretation centre” is being planned for this beautiful, unspoiled place. And if that wasn’t bad enough, this proposed centre comes complete with a roof garden no one asked for.

My article today is a desperate plea to the powers that be not to mess this up - Anna Marie Galea

In the past, before I saw Maltese interpretations of what a garden or indeed any centre looks like, I would have welcomed the news of Calypso’s love nest being restored but, having seen dying plants on roundabouts, ill-conceived plant walls on busy roads and concrete tombs that look like garages housing sparse, badly put together information, I find myself deeply concerned about what this could mean for this idyllic spot that has spawned thousands of fantasies.

I suppose my article today is a desperate plea to the powers that be not to mess this up. Perhaps, instead of just using the usual suspects and starting to stamp on everything willy-nilly, we could get experts in the field to help make a proper plan. I mean, as far as I’m concerned, what we should be doing is just restoring the cave to its former glory and perhaps setting up a small room in the car park if people really want to know more: everything except that will only contribute to the commercialisation and ruination of one of the most gorgeous and mystical spots we have.

It’s high time we started appreciating the few beautiful, unspoilt things we still have. And if we can’t do it for ourselves, at least let’s do it for the tourists who come here expecting to be put under Malta’s spell.

Calypso’s Cave deserves better than being turned into a theme park.