Over the past months the Energy and Water Agency launched a range of initiatives aimed at helping businesses and households become more efficient in the use of energy and water. Apart from the savings made through utility bills, these incentives will help Malta and Gozo become more sustainable through knowledge-sharing and the promotion of good practices.

As businesses become more environmentally aware, many are striving to make better use of energy and water in a move that will also save them money. But many just don’t know where to start from.

This is why the Energy and Water Agency through the LIFE Project is providing a new informative service to micro-SMEs, to assist enterprises in becoming more aware of the use of energy and water in their businesses.

Free of charge, this service consists of an on-site visit by a trained agency officer who, based on the enterprises’ day-to-day operations, provides advice tailored to the specific needs of that business. Officers inform businesses about new technologies available on the market that can be considered by the enterprise for improvements.

The micro-SME also benefits from knowledge-sharing in the form of lessons learned by other businesses on proposed changes they implemented to lower their energy and water bills through energy efficiency and water conservation methods.

During the site visit, the micro-SMEs are also informed on available schemes which they can tap into to fund possible projects to help improve their energy and water consumption.

Making homes energy and water efficient

Similar to this service, the Energy and Water Agency also provides help to the residential sector, through free house visits.

During these visits, similar to the micro-SME visits, an officer visits the households, and spends some time with the residents discussing ways and behavioural changes that can lead to lowering the consumption of energy and water within the home, leading to saving money from the utility bill.

Visits are available Monday to Sunday with flexible hours. If you’re interested in booking a free visit, call 2229 2575 or visit energywateragency.gov.mt for more details.