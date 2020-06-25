80 per cent of marine litter originates from land, with 50 per cent of it consisting of single-use plastics. In today’s world, we find plastic or elements thereof in almost everything we use. Here the Ministry for Environment, Climate Change and Planning explains how we can help reduce this.

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen many adopt a better way of life in order to preserve the environment around them. While some of us have taken this extraordinary time to reflect, it is important to ensure that we shift to more sustainable consumption patterns.

The effects of our environment-damaging habits are evidenced through the amount of marine litter on the beaches and in the sea that we experience on a daily basis.

It is therefore crucial to take advantage of this time to look at how we can change our habits and be more conscious of our environment.

The marine environment is a particular one as it is home to various species, a source of food and medicine for us humans, and an important economic activity for fishermen and for populations worldwide, whose economies are directly dependent on marine resources.

Plastic waste is causing harm and death to marine species due to entanglement, suffocation and ingestion of plastic waste. Furthermore, plastics contain elements of damaging chemicals, which when ingested cause deadly damage to the species and those that prey and feed on them.

It is estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the seas than fish, which is why now is the time to change our behaviour and start acting … before it is too late!

The Saving Our Blue campaign was launched by the Ministry responsible for the Environment last year in order to raise awareness amongst the public on marine litter, especially single-use plastics, and the harm which litter is causing to marine life and eventually to us humans.

The main aims of the Saving Our Blue campaign are to: educate and engage citizens on this issue; collaborate with NGOs and the private sector; and call for a unified action that can support national movements to influence change.

The second edition of the Saving Our Blue campaign will be taking place throughout this summer to continue to encourage a proactive attitude among citizens and use alternative products instead of single-use plastics.

This summer, follow the Saving Our Blue on Facebook and Instagram for facts and tips on marine litter and how you can prevent it.

Together we can save our seas: Say no to plastics!

Top 10 single-use plastic items found on beaches

Studies have shown that the top 10 single-use plastic items found on European beaches are:

1. Beverage containers and bottles, as well as their caps and lids

2. Cigarette butts

3. Cotton buds sticks

4. Packets and wrappers

5. Sanitary items

6. Plastic bags, cutlery, plates, straws and stirrers

7. Cups for beverages including their lids

8. Balloons and balloon sticks

9. Food containers

10. Fishing gear