When you’re young, days seem to stretch endlessly towards the horizon – a 15-minute break feels like an hour and summer holidays are a never-ending loop of sun, sea and ice cream. Yet as soon as you hit early adulthood, time stops being relative and becomes very real. Soon the major milestones start knocking at the door: first job, first relationship, first property and onwards towards job promotions, a second property and investments.

And for those milestones to be successful, everyone needs a secure financial foothold. Yet saving money can be difficult – because there’s always something more urgent to buy.

Izola Bank’s online savings products, Izola Saver and Izola Saver+, were developed in 2015 with the understanding that in today’s fast-paced world, securing your financial future is more important than ever.

For almost 30 years, Izola Bank has earned a solid reputation and trust as a partner that helps its customers with the right tools they need to save or grow their money.

Izola Saver and Izola Saver+ are flexible savings solutions designed to work around an individual’s lifestyle.

One of the key reasons to choose Izola Bank for your savings is the market-leading interest rates they offer.

Izola Saver is an online savings account, like standard savings accounts found in retail banking. The highlight of this product is that customers can enjoy an attractive interest rate, as at the time of publishing this article, 2.60% p.a., on the daily balance. Customers can still tap into their money whenever they like, adding or withdrawing funds as needed without impacting the rate. This way, their savings are working hard for them, but not locked into a term deposit where funds can’t be accessed for a set period. An Izola Saver account can be opened with just €25.

Izola Saver+ is the term deposit offering from Izola Bank, and there are many durations to choose from; three months all the way up to 10 years. Each rate is calculated on an annual basis and all term deposit options can be opened with just €500. This low entry point makes it easier for young savers to tap into the term deposit market without needing large amounts of savings in hand to get going. The Bank currently offers a 1-year term deposit rate at 3.35% p.a.

Izola Saver also comes with a user-friendly mobile app so that everyone has visibility to view and manage their savings on the move.

The idea is not to replace your main bank accounts, but to enjoy a savings specific banking product designed to help people achieve their ambitions. But while these tools are technology-driven, Izola Bank still stands out by offering a personal touch – real people are available for you to speak to, whether you prefer a phone call, meeting or an online chat. It’s this commitment to customer service that sets Izola Bank apart. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Van Marcke Group, a Belgian family-run company approaching its centenary of operations, Izola Bank is driven by its ethical approach to business.

When you choose Izola Bank, you can rest easy knowing that your savings are protected by the Maltese Depositor Compensation Scheme, covering deposits up to €100,000.

If you’re looking to start saving smarter, or to supercharge your savings, learn more about the offering from Izola Bank. Whether you’re planning for a dream vacation, a new home or a comfortable retirement, Izola Bank’s range of savings and term deposit options can help you achieve your financial aspirations.

Visit https://savings.izolabank.com/mt-en/ for more information