There are a number of ways to save water, and they all start with you. There are hundreds of ways to preserve water around your home; nevertheless even small changes in your water usage can contribute to a big difference.

By conserving water at home, you can save money today and look after the beauty of nature for generations to come. Comprehending the significance for responsible use of water in our lives is always a good beginning. However, to follow through, you also have to knowhow.

These tips can help you get started:

Do not leave the tap running while you brush your teeth. A family of four can save up to 200 buckets of water per year by this simple measure.

To save water, energy, detergent, and money, never run the dishwasher without a full load.

When buying a new washing machine or dishwasher, check the water requirements of various brands and models. Some use less water than others.

Kettles should be filled with enough water for your needs but no more.

Taking a four-minute shower every day, by playing your favourite four-minute shower song.

Repair your dripping taps. If your tap is dripping at a rate of one drop per second, you can expect to waste up to 1,900 litres per year, which is a lot of water.

Do not use running water to thaw frozen foods. Defrost foods overnight in the refrigerator, which saves even more energy, because as the frozen item thaws, it keeps the fridge cool.

Check if you have leaks by using the online service offered by the Water Services Corporation – WSC Live Portal

If you have a well start using it or invest in a cistern to collect rainwater and start using it to water your plants or trees or for flushing toilets.

If you have a traditional toilet, put a one litre bottle of water in the toilet tank or use the hippo bag found in the kit being distributed on the mobile unit as part of the awareness campaign to promote water efficiency.

Saving water can be beneficial for the environment and your wallet. Reducing your water footprint doesn’t have to cost a lot of money.

Implementing some of the mentioned tips right away will help you keep your water bill low and conserve water without sacrificing your family’s comfort at home. Moreover, saving on your water consumption is easier than you think, especially when you facilitate the process by installing water saving devices.

The Water – be the change campaign is still distributing for FREE water-saving devices for your home. If you have not yet collected it send an email on info@water.org.mt with a copy of your ID card and latest ARMS bill to check your eligibility for collection.

By introducing new environmental habits today, you’ll preserve water, food, and the beauty of nature for generations to come.