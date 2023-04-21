Tomorrow, April 22nd marks the 51th anniversary of Earth Day, a day that commemorates our planet and encourages us to take care of it. As we approach this international day, it’s important to reflect on how we can sustain water and contribute to the environment while we’re doing some deep cleaning at home.

The phrase 'April showers bring May flowers' is a popular saying used often during this month of April. Traditionally, this interval is related to rain, leading to May, when flowers will bloom because of the water provided to them by the April rains.

Due to the supply of water during spring with all of the rainy days, you might actually want to work on using less water during this time of the year.

Here are five simple ways you can cut back on water waste at home, promote sustainability, and save a little money along the way.

While doing your domestic cleaning, avoid running the tap continuously throughout the process. You can simply avoid excessive waste, by filling up a bucket with the amount of water you need to clean. Also, you can collect stormwater from your roof that would otherwise be lost as runoff through a rain barrel or a bucket than use that water for cleaning. Think carefully before dumping some things down the drain. Items, which might be used on a daily basis such as contact lenses and medication, won’t breakdown appropriately in water and can have toxic effects on the environment. Unintentionally and without knowing the gravity of your action, several things you might be flushing down your toilet could be clogging up your sewer system, public sewers and even potentially damage wastewater treatment plants. It’s a known secret that modern dishwashers use less water per dish than hand washing hence opt for the dishwasher rather than hand cleaning next time. Furthermore, always run the dishwasher when its full. Collect your pre-shower water while you’re waiting for the water to heat up before rinsing off, by placing a bucket in your shower. This water can be easily repurposed for cleaning or watering plants. While you are cleaning, keep an eye out for leaks.

The days of wondering how to save water during the spring season are finally over. These tips will significantly help you and your water bill. Even if the savings are small, every drop counts.