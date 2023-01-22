Six years ago, Savio College, Dingli, started offering three new courses which had been approved by the Directorate for Quality and Standards in Education (DQSE) and were then also accepted by MCAST as a full O level qualification (at entry level). One of them is the Applied Award in Photography (MQF 3).

A group of 14 students, who are now in Year 11, started this course three years ago (in Year 9) with three lessons a week.

Last October, the students travelled to Turin where they visited various places, and under the guidance of Christopher Azzopardi, had the opportunity to make use of the various photographic techniques they had learnt. They also learned new ones.

Once back in Malta, they worked in the media lab at Savio College to edit photos and set up a public exhibition that Malta Tourism Authority is sponsoring.

Minister Clayton Bartolo will inaugurate the exhibition tomorrow, January 23, at Palazzo Ferreria, Valletta, at 6.30pm.

There will be 60 photographic works on display. The exhibition will be open until January 31 and from 9am until 7pm.

Adam Caruana Jake Marston Isaac Schembri Nathan Abela Adam Aquilina