Swieqi United are set to replace Dutch Judith Kuipers with Saviour Darmanin as coach of the women’s first team, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Kuipers, who took over last season, will not continue as coach of the Owls after reaching a mutual agreement with the club to stop pursuing this journey together.

The Dutch coach led Swieqi to their first major silverware in the women’s game after winning the domestic cup, beating Hibernians in the final. She also guided the club to a second place in the championship.

More details on SportsDesk.