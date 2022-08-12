Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade are expected to appoint former Yugoslavia forward Savo Milosevic as their new coach after parting ways with Ilija Stolica in the aftermath of their UEFA Europa League exit at the hands of AEK Larnaca.

Partizan Belgrade dropped into the UEFA Europa Conference League after losing 4-3 on aggregate against AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

In Thursday’s second leg, Partizan needed to improve on their 2-1 defeat in the first leg but they could only register a 2-2 draw which sparked a lot of contestations by the home fans.

